Contenders for the fifth edition of the Premios Platino were anxiously waiting the last few hours before hearing the final nominations for the prestigious Ibero-American cinema awards, which are scheduled to be announced later on Tuesday.

"A Fantastic Woman," directed by Chilean Sebastián Lelio and starring Daniela Vega, recently won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and is now expected to lead nominations for the Platinos, which are to be awarded on Apr. 29 at the Teatro Gran Tlachco in Mexico.