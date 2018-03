A visitor looks at paintings of French artist Eugene Delacroix during the press opening of the Delacroix exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A visitor looks at French painter Eugene Delacroix painting entitled 'Autoportrait au gilet vert' during the press opening of the Delacroix exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A visitor looks at French painter Eugene Delacroix painting entitled 'La liberte guidant le peuple' during the press opening of the Delacroix exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A visitor looks at French painter Eugene Delacroix painting entitled 'Femmes d'Alger dans leur appartement' during the press opening of the Delacroix exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, Mar. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The iconic Louvre Museum in Paris is set to stage a retrospective of around 180 works by French Romantic artist Eugène Delacroix, as reported by epa Tuesday.

Visitors will be treated to some of Delacroix's (1798-1863) most eye-catching and recognizable works, including "Liberty Leading the People," his 1830 oil on canvas that encapsulated the July Revolution of that same year.