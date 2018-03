After canceling his concert in mid-show due to alleged audio system issues last weekend, Mexican pop icon Luis Miguel rewarded fans' patience on Monday night at Acapulco's Forum Mundo Imperial concert hall.

Clad in his iconic black suit, the singer went on stage to treat almost 7,000 fans to a series of medleys, which included such '90s pop classics as "Fria como el viento," "Tengo todo excepto a ti," and "Entregate," to name a few.