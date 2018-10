Photo donated from March 26, 2018, showing Luis Miguel at the Auditorio Nacional, in Mexico City(Mexico). EPA- EFE/José Méndez/

Luis Miguel will end up performing 31 times at Mexico City's National Auditorium in 2018 after agreeing to 16 more concert dates starting on Tuesday and running until Nov. 29, organizers said.

After the last concert, Luis Miguel will have surpassed the 30 performances he offered at the venue in 2006 as part of the "Mexico en la Piel" tour, National Auditorium management said in a statement.