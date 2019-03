Photograph taken July 22, 2018, showing US actor Luke Perry, who starred in the iconic 1990s television series "Beverly Hills, 90210." Perry died on March 4, 2019, after a massive stroke several days earlier. EFE-EPA/ David Maung

US actor Luke Perry, known for his role as Dylan McKay in the iconic television series "Beverly Hills, 90210," died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week, his agent, Arnold Robinson, reported. He was 52.

The actor, who appeared in films such as "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "8 Seconds" and "The Fifth Element," died at St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank, California, surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie and other close family members.