Puerto Rican singer Lunay, guided by two highly successful musical producers, Chris Jeday and Gaby Music, has kicked off a tour of Spain on his way to becoming an international star of Latin urban music.

The 18-year-old Lunay told EFE it was thanks to his number "A Solas" that he began to win followers all over the world and got him the chance to make his first international tour.