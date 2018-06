The trend to all-inclusive tourism has taken hold in the beach vacation sector, and has come with an impressive boost in quality by specialized companies that offer gourmet gastronomy, impeccable 24-hour service and programmed activities at a set price. EFE-EPA/Carlos Bolaños/Courtesy AMResorts

Their formula for meeting that demand focuses on gourmet gastronomy, impeccable 24-hour service and programmed activities at a set price as offered by companies like Apple Leisure Group (ALG), currently in full expansion in this sector.