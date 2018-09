Photo sent by Netflix of the show "Made in Mexico", a new "reality-show" Sept. 27, 2018, in Los angeles USA. EPA- EFE/Netflix/

The day-to-day lives of Mexico's high-society youth form the basis for a new reality-TV series titled "Made in Mexico," which will premiere on Netflix on Friday.

The series shows that "fresas" (a slang term in Mexico for superficial and snobbish upper-class young people) also cry, laugh, get angry, dance, party and feel frustrated.