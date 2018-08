Pop queen Madonna is getting ready to celebrate her 60th birthday, going over the top in the Moroccan city of Marrakech, where she has been posting photos on her Instagram account.

Even though Madonna hasn't officially announced that Marrakech will be the location for Thursday's big bash, it was a rumor that the singer confirmed by posting a video last night "walking through the Labyrinth of the Medina" in the North African city, while the Muslim call to prayer can be heard in the background.