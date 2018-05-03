Ritz Hotel furniture is displayed at the press preview of the upcoming auction of Ritz items at the Carlos de Amberes Foundation in Madrid, Spain, May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Spider lamps from Ritz Hotel are displayed at the press preview of the upcoming auction of Ritz items at the Carlos de Amberes Foundation in Madrid, Spain, May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

Furniture products from Ritz Hotel are seen on display during the press preview of the upcoming auction of Ritz items at the Carlos de Amberes Foundation in Madrid, Spain, May 3, 2018. EFE-EPA/Emilio Naranjo

The five-star Ritz Hotel in Madrid announced on Thursday that it is set to auction off crystal chandeliers, four-poster beds, tapestries, mirrors and candlesticks, a whole host of Madrid's luxurious past.

The Ritz, which is today owned by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, has been closed to the public since Mar. 1 for a substantial refurbishment, and the auction takes place after a similar initiative organized by its older sibling, the Ritz Hotel of Paris, which put a record-breaking 3,500 vintage lots under the hammer last month and pulled in over seven million euros ($8.37 million).