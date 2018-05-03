The five-star Ritz Hotel in Madrid announced on Thursday that it is set to auction off crystal chandeliers, four-poster beds, tapestries, mirrors and candlesticks, a whole host of Madrid's luxurious past.
The Ritz, which is today owned by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, has been closed to the public since Mar. 1 for a substantial refurbishment, and the auction takes place after a similar initiative organized by its older sibling, the Ritz Hotel of Paris, which put a record-breaking 3,500 vintage lots under the hammer last month and pulled in over seven million euros ($8.37 million).