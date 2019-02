Courtesy photograph of ¡HOLA ! magazine released on Feb. 7, 2019, showing on its cover former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto who appears accompanied by his wife Angelica Rivera. Peña Nieto separated from actress Angelica Rivera in December 2018, shortly after completing his term, according to information released Thursday by the magazine ¡¡HOLA !. EPA-EFE / ¡Hola! magazine / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

Mexican former President Enrique Peña Nieto and his wife, actress Angelica Rivera, separated in December, a few days after the end of his six-year term, ¡HOLA! magazine reported Thursday.

"Enrique Peña Nieto and Angelica Rivera separated in December. As confirmed to ¡HOLA! by sources close to the couple," the magazine said in an online teaser for its forthcoming issue.