A museum employee poses next to a display of stone tablets from the library of Assyrian King Ashurbanipal which included at least 10,000 works during a photocall at the exhibition 'I am Ashurbanipal: king of the word, king of Assyria' at the British Museum in London, Britain, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A museum employee poses next to the human head of a winged bull and lion sculpture called a Lammassu during a photocall at the exhibition 'I am Ashurbanipal: king of the word, king of Assyria' at the British Museum in London, Britain, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A woman walks in the museum during a photocall at the exhibition 'I am Ashurbanipal: king of the word, king of Assyria' at the British Museum in London, Britain, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Relief depicting 'The Battle of Til-Tuba' during a photocall at the exhibition 'I am Ashurbanipal: king of the word, king of Assyria' at the British Museum in London, Britain, Nov. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

A museum employee poses next to a relief depicting King Ashurbanipal during a photocall at the exhibition 'I am Ashurbanipal: king of the word, king of Assyria' at the British Museum in London, Britain, Nov. 5, 2018 EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The British Museum in London previewed Monday a major exhibition that brings to life the vast and influential ancient empire of the Assyrian King Ashurbanipal.

As the name of the anticipated exhibition suggests: "I am Ashurbanipal, king of the world, king of Assyria," Ashurbanipal (r. 669–c. 631 BC) was in his lifetime the most powerful leader in the world.