Major Pierre Bonnard retrospective gets ready to launch at UK's Tate Modern

A gallery assistant poses with the work 'The Dinning Room, Vernon' during a preview of the exhibition 'Pierre Bonnard: The Colour of Memory' at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A gallery assistant poses with the works 'The Open French Window, Vernon' (L) and 'The Door Opening Onto the Garden' (R) during a preview of the exhibition 'Pierre Bonnard: The Colour of Memory' at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Gallery assistants pose with the work 'Nude in the Bath' during a preview of the exhibition 'Pierre Bonnard: The Colour of Memory' at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Gallery assistants pose with a variety of works during a preview of the exhibition 'Pierre Bonnard: The Colour of Memory' at the Tate Modern in London, Britain, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL