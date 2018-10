A visitor walks during a preview of the ''Pollock and the New York" exhibition at the Vittoriano museum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A visitor takes a picture of the artwork ''Number 17,1950/Fireworks'' by US artist Jackson Pollock during a preview of the ''Pollock and the New York" art exhibition at the Vittoriano museum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 9, 2018.. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

''Orchestral Dominance in Yellow'' by German artist Hans Hofmann during a preview of the "Pollock and the New York' School" art exhibition at the Vittoriano museum in Rome, Italy, 09 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

A visitor takes a picture of the artwork ''Number 27,1950'' by US artist Jackson Pollock during a preview of the ''Pollock and the New York" art exhibition at the Vittoriano museum in Rome, Italy, Oct. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI

An exhibition about the New York school of art featuring renowned painter Jackson Pollock previewed on Tuesday at Vittoriano museum in Rome.

The "Pollock and New York School" retrospective is an emblematic representation of abstract expressionism, a movement that aimed to create art as a stream of consciousness with seemingly random brush strokes that create pieces of art for art's sake and a notion that the final artwork is a form of the artist's self-expression.