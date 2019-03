Ginger (L) and Rocky, the clay characters, at the "A Magia dos Estúdios Aardman" ("The Magic of the Aardman Studios") exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal. EFE/MIGUEL CONCEICAO

Wallace (L) and Gromit, the clay characters, at the "A Magia dos Estúdios Aardman" ("The Magic of the Aardman Studios") exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal. EFE/MIGUEL CONCEICAO

Wallace, the clay character, at the "A Magia dos Estúdios Aardman" ("The Magic of the Aardman Studios") exhibition in Lisbon, Portugal. EFE/MIGUEL CONCEICAO

It takes 24 tiny mouths made out of modeling clay to make just one character that features in the long-running beloved British export "Wallace and Gromit."

Visitors to the Portuguese capital Lisbon now have the chance to see the popular putty stars created by Aardman Animation studio in real life as part of an exhibition entitled "A Magia dos Estúdios Aardman" ("The Magic of the Aardman Studios").