A handout CCTV photo made available on 28 November 2018 by Vienna Police showing one of three men, who Vienna Police are searching for following the theft of a Renoir painting, landscape, 'Golfe, mer, falaises vertes', valued at 160,000 euros from the Dorotheum auction house, in Vienna, Austria on 26 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/VIENNA POLICE

Dutch police in Amsterdam on Wednesday arrested one of the three men linked to the theft of a canvas by renowned French Impressionist painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir stolen from a distinguished Austrian auction house before it was set to go under the hammer.

A spokeswoman for the Viennese prosecutor, Nina Bussek, told Austrian media that a swift extradition process had been launched to bring back the detained Ukrainian to Austria for trial.