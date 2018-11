Mana arrives for the 2018 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

(L-R) Rock Band Mana consisting of Sergio Vallin, Juan Calleros, Fher Olvera, and Alex Gonzalez appear on a large screen as they attend the 2018 Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year Gala at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Mexican rock band Mana was crowned Wednesday as Latin Grammy's Person of the Year, making it the first group to receive the award.

The Latin Recording Academy honored Mana's legacy at a star-studded night with many musicians performing covers of the band on the eve of the Latin Grammy Awards to be held in Las Vegas.