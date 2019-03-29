Oriol Malet (L) illustrator of John Carlin's (R) graphic novel "Mandela and the General: The secret negotiations that brought apartheid bloodshed to an end," Barcelona, Spain. March 28, 2019. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Oriol Malet (L) illustrator of John Carlin's (R) graphic novel "Mandela and the General: The secret negotiations that brought apartheid bloodshed to an end," Barcelona, Spain. March 28, 2019. EFE/Andreu Dalmau

Journalist John Carlin has teamed up with illustrator Oriol Malet to produce a graphic novel that reveals the secret negotiations between Nelson Mandela and an army general that ended the bloody anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.

Carlin, who was correspondent for the Independent from 1989 to 1995 in the African nation, told EFE in an interview that in order to pave the way to freedom Mandela held key talks with Constand Viljoen, a retired general who was at the forefront of a white militia group hellbent on avoiding "black rule" at all costs.