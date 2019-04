The 14th edition of Salon Manga in Barcelona in Nov. 2018, where scriptwriter Fidel de Tovar and illustrator Dani Bermúdez won an award for "Arashiyama". Barcelona, Spain Nov. 1, 2018. EFE/FILE/Enric Fontcuberta

A gripping two-volume manga thriller by a pair of Spanish authors sees the citizens of London mystified by a series of crimes that appear to be connected by one common theme: water, the writer told EFE Tuesday.

Scriptwriter Fidel de Tovar and illustrator Dani Bermúdez have taken a radical leap with their new venture titled "Liquid Memories. The murderer of water," a vibrant and cinematographic manga comic that has marked a departure from their previous project award-winning "Arashiyama."