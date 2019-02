Singer Marc Anthony performs during the Vina del Mar International Festival, in Vina del Mar, Chile, 26 February 2019. EPA-EFE/ Jose Miguel Caviedes

Singer Marc Anthony captivated the audience at the Viña del Mar International Song Festival in a concert that had fans dancing to his upbeat tunes and romantic ballads.

The 50-year-old Marc Anthony performed on Tuesday night in the Quinta Vergara, accompanied by 15 musicians, including wind instruments, encouraging the audience to dance to the sensual Latin rhythms.