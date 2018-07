Brazil players (L-R) Fernandinho, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Roberto Firmino, and Filipe Luis during a team training session at the Cosmos Arena in Samara, Russia, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WALLACE WOON

Brazil coach Adenor 'Tite' Bachi on Thursday confirmed that left-back Marcelo and midfielder Fernandinho are in the starting lineup for the quarterfinal of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, against Belgium.

Marcelo, recently recovered from a muscle spasm suffered in the group stage match against Serbia, took back his position that was temporarily filled by Filipe Luis, who started in the last 16 victory against Mexico.