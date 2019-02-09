Brazilian director Marcelo Gomes attends the press conference for 'Joaquim' during the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2017.EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Brazilian director Marcelo Gomes poses during the photocall for 'Joaquim' during the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Brazilian filmmaker Marcelo Gomes premiered the international Berlin film festival his documentary movie that tells the story of a sleepy and impoverished Brazilian town that undergoes a rapid industrialization process to become a leading producer of denim jeans.

"Estou me guardando para quando o carnaval chegar," ("I'm saving myself for when carnival arrives") is a movie the Brazilian director dreamt up when journeying through the region of Agreste in northeastern Brazil, during which he visited Toritama, a town that promotes itself as the "capital of jeans," Gomes told EFE.