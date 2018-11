French actress Marion Cotillard arrives for the screening of '3 Faces' during the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Marion Cotillard has been acting since she was seven, now at the age of 43, this giant of modern French cinema said in an interview with EFE Thursday that she has finally learned to leave the characters she plays behind.

Cotillard sat down with EFE to talk about her latest film, "Ismael's Ghosts."