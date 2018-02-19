English director Martin McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" emerged as the big winner at the 71st edition of the British Academy Film (BAFTA) Awards on Sunday evening, taking home the prizes for best film, outstanding British film, leading actress, best supporting actor and best original script.
Guillermo del Toro walked away with the best director award at the gala ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall, however, for his work in "The Shape of Water," and Gary Oldman won the leading actor prize for his portrayal of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in "Darkest Hour," which also won for best makeup and hair.