Photo taken Sept. 11 2018 of the general rehearsal of the opera "Werther" at the Solís theatre in Montevideo (Uruguay). EPA-EFE/Raúl Martínez

Jules Massenet's opera "Werther" returns to the Uruguayan stage on Thursday after an absence of 35 years.

Audiences can look forward to a "spectacular" performance by a distinguished international cast, conductor Martin Jorge told EFE.