View of the exhibition 'I love Lego' during the opening at Gaviria Palace in Madrid, Spain, Dec 10, 2018. The exhibition features six different worlds built with more than a million Lego bricks and runs from Dec 10, 2018 to Feb 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

An exhibition aiming to delight both children and adults this coming Christmas season opened Monday in Spain's capital for the latest leg of its current global tour, the first-ever that has been authorized by Denmark's Lego group.

The exhibition held at Madrid's Palacio de Gaviria, titled "I Love Lego," showcases six large-scale, painstakingly detailed "Legoramas" that were first exhibited in 2016 in Italy, where the display created a huge sensation and was visited by around 500,000 people.