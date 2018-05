Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (C) and his children Prince George (L) and Princess Charlotte (R) arrive to visit Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge who gave birth to their newborn boy, at the Lindo Wing at St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, Britain, Apr. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/WILL OLIVER

Royal wedding merchandise on sale at a store in Windsor, Britain, May 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

United States actress Meghan Markle said Thursday her father would not be attending her wedding to the United Kingdom's Prince Harry.

In a statement released via Kensington Palace, the official London residence of her husband-to-be, Markle said her father Thomas, who lives in Mexico, needed to "focus on his health."