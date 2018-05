Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ride in a horse-drawn Ascot Landau carriage along The Long Walk towards Windsor Castle during a procession after their royal wedding ceremony in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/ANDY RAIN

Britain's Prince Harry (L), Duke of Sussex and Meghan (R), Duchess of Sussex kiss as they exit St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their royal wedding ceremony, in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

One of the royal wedding's most closely guarded secrets was revealed as Meghan Markle emerged from a vintage Rolls-Royce at the steps of Windsor Castle's chapel on Saturday: her wedding dress.

Markle chose a design by Clare Waight Keller of the United Kingdom for her marriage to Prince Harry, Kensington Palace said in a statement.