Austrian businessman Richard Lugner (R) and his Opera Ball princess Tijana Lazarevic (L) sit under a photo of US actress Melanie Griffith during a press conference at the shopping mall 'Lugner City' in Vienna, Austria, Jan 17 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

Austrian businessman Richard Lugner reacts at a press conference at the shopping mall 'Lugner City' in Vienna, Austria, Jan 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

US actress Melanie Griffith (L) and her daughter US actress Dakota Johnson (R) arrive for the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, California, USA, Nov 4, 2017. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Austrian businessman Richard Lugner shows a photo of US actress Melanie Griffith at a press conference at the shopping mall 'Lugner City' in Vienna, Austria, Jan 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

An extravagant Austrian businessman and local celebrity announced on Wednesday he had invited American film actress Melanie Griffith as his personal guest to attend this year's Vienna Opera Ball, one of Austria's top annual social events held at the capital's State Opera building and attended by around 5,000 A-listers.

Richard Lugner, 85, announced he had chosen the Golden Globe winner and Oscar-nominated actress during a press conference in Lugner City, one of his Viennese shopping malls.