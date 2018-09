Men wearing traditional Bavarian lederhosen (leather breeches) run to get a place in a tent for the opening of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Visitors wait inside the Hofbraeu tent for the opening of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Visitors wait inside the Hofbraeu tent for the opening of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018.EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Women wearing Dirndl, a traditional Alpine folk dress, run to get a place in a tent for the opening of the 185th Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich, Germany, Sept. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Thirsty revelers clad in traditional Bavarian garb raced through the entrance of Munich's world-renowned Oktoberfest Saturday to ensure a good seat in one of the many beer halls at the venue ahead of a full day of festivities.

The Munich Oktoberfest, which is held annually at the Theresienwiese, a large open space in the southern German city, is the largest traditional beer festival in the world.