A view of designs on display as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's spring 2018 exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A design for by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's spring 2018 exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A "Wedding Ensemble" designed by Christian Lacroix as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's spring 2018 exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of designs on display as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's spring 2018 exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A woman looks at an "Ensemble" designed by Jean Paul Gaultier as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's spring 2018 exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of an "Evening Ensemble" designed by John Galliano for House of Dior as part of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's spring 2018 exhibition "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" in New York, New York, USA, May 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

New York's Metropolitan Museum will devote its annual fashion exhibition this year to Catholic iconography and will exhibit papal garments that have never before left the Vatican.

The exposition titled "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" will take place Monday evening with the traditional gala that the Met is organizing along with the Anna Wintour Costume Center, and this year the show will mark its 70th year as an indispensable venue for fashion lovers from the Big Apple and around the world.