A gallery employee views the sculpture "Titan" at the Hayward Gallery, London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ben Stevens

A gallery employee "Via Negativa II" at the Hayward Gallery, London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ben Stevens

Gallery employees view "Willing To Be Vulnerable" at the Hayward Gallery, London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ben Stevens

A gallery employee views a work by Lee Bul at the Hayward Gallery, London, Britain, May 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ben Stevens

South Korean artist Lee Bul's illusory science fiction works on Tuesday invaded London for a retrospective at the Hayward Gallery, as seen in images by an epa-efe photojournalist on the ground.

The exhibition gathers over 100 works, from large-scale installations to her earlier performance pieces that plunge viewers into an expanse filled with scraps of gleaming metal, blinding artificial lights and flashing neon letters that spell out strange poems.