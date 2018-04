Chilean actress Daniela Vega (L) and Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez pose after receiving the Xcaret award as part of the 5th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards pre-show events, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, April 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Denisse Torres

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez said he was attempting to help change Hollywood movies' depiction of Latinos, which is why he has started working as a producer.

Derbez explained this move here on Friday after receiving the Xcaret award along with Chilean actress Daniela Vega as part of the 5th Platino Ibero-American Film Awards pre-show events.