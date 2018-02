Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez grants an interview to EFE during the Platino Awards nominees ceremony in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez grants an interview to EFE during the Platino Awards nominees ceremony in Mexico City, Mexico, Feb. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez said the Platino Prizes for Ibero-American Cinema, which recognize the best movies from that region and help those pictures gain a wider audience, have filled a void in the film world.

Derbez on Tuesday helped unveil a shorter longlist of this year's Platino nominees at a ceremony Tuesday in Mexico City, where it was also revealed that he will host the fifth edition of the awards gala on April 29.