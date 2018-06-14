Still frame provided by Amazon Prime showing Ana de la Reguera in the role of Marisol Silva, alongside Billy Bob Thornton, in a scene from the series "Goliath," in Los Angeles, United States, Jun 14, 2018. EPE-EFE/Merie Wallace/Amazon Prime

Mexican actress Ana de la Reguera on Thursday said that starring in "Goliath" - the second season of which is set to premiere Friday - is the best moment of her career.

"I got my dream role after 11 years in the United States," De la Reguera, 41, told EFE in an interview. "It is a starring role alongside an incredible actor (Billy Bob Thornton) with such a powerful production house. I am doing everything I had ever wanted to do. I know where I'm going and I'm not wasting time doing things I don't want to do."