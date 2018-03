A 1986 photo of actress Maria Rubio portraying Catalina Creel, the villain of the "Cuna de Lobos" telenovela. EPA-EFE/Fototeca Aragon

Mexican telenovela actress Maria Rubio, who made a career portraying characters viewers loved to hate, has died, the National Association of Performers (ANDI) said Thursday on Twitter. She was 83.

Rubio "is remembered for her iconic role as Catalina Creel, the villain in the 'Cuna de Lobos' (1986-1987) telenovela," ANDI said.