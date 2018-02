Mexico's veteran actress, director and producer Susana Alexander said Tuesday that if she had her way, she would perform around the country to be close to the public and give herself over to theater, which she called "the best lover."

"Acting is a very generous profession," the 74-year-old - who will be performing in Rafael Solana's "Debiera haber obispas" (There should be female bishops) in Mexico City - told EFE.