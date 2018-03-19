Artist Miguel Macias is seen on March 15, 2018, in the humble Mexico City church where he has copied Michelangelo's famous paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. EFE-EPA/Denisse Torres

Artist Miguel Macias shows his copies of Michelangelo's famous paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in a humble Mexico City church, on March 15, 2018. EFE-EPA/Denisse Torres

At his more than 70 years, Miguel Macias walked smiling into a church while receiving congratulations from the faithful gathered there. The compliments were well deserved, since he had spent the last two decades bringing Michelangelo's famous paintings on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel to a humble Mexico City neighborhood, where few can visit Rome to see the originals.

What brought this retired designer to paint an exact replica of Michelangelo's most famous work on the ceiling of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church on the northeast side of the Mexican capital was pure coincidence.