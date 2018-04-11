Two Mexican artists presented here Wednesday the photography exhibit "Seres de Luz" ("Beings of Light"), through which they seek to extol the luminosity of trans people to "eradicate homophobia and transphobia," Gabriel Pineda and Gerardo Estrada, the photographers who created the exhibit in 2012, told EFE.

The collection had already been presented in other countries, including the United States, Spain, France and South Africa, before arriving at the Embassy of Mexico in Uruguay as part of Montevideo's second Trans Art Week.