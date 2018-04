Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez (L) and his wife Alessandra Rosaldo (R) pose for photos on arrival at the red carpet of the Platino Awards 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO GUZMAN

The iconic Mexican rock band Mana on Sunday kicked off the fifth Platino Awards with their 2008 hit "Si No Te Hubieras Ido" at the Grand Tlachco Theater.

The performance was preceded by a video showing the white-sand beaches of Playa del Carmen's Riviera Maya, where the awards take place, and a brief dance featuring pre-Hispanic cultures.