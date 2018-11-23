A worker arranges books on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in the pavilion of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), which will open Saturday with a big celebration of literature in which the guest-of-honor country Portugal will play an important part. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

Books are placed on Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in the pavilion of the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), which will open Saturday with a big celebration of literature in which the guest-of-honor country Portugal will play an important part. EFE-EPA/Francisco Guasco

With three Nobel Prizes and two Cervantes Prizes among its honors, the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL) is ready to open Saturday with a big celebration of literature in which the guest-of-honor country Portugal will play an important part.

From Nov. 24 to Dec.2, around 800 authors and 20,000 publishing industry professionals will enter Expo Guadalajara, which covers 34,000 sq. meters (366,000 sq. feet) of exhibition space, and which in this 32nd edition will once again be a magnet for book-lovers.