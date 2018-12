Photo taken on Dec. 27, 2018, of the monumental nativity scene that the Ontiveros family has assembled with patience and love every year for several decades, and which enthralls thousands of people every Christmas in Mexico City. EFE-EPA

Assembled with patience and love every year for several decades, the monumental nativity scene belonging to the Ontiveros family enthralls thousands of people every Christmas in Mexico City.

"It's a family tradition. It's togetherness. The whole family gets together and it takes us 25 days to put it all together," 54-year-old Miguel Ontiveros told EFE Friday.