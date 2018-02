People dressing traditional costumes dance during the opening of the carnival season in the municipality of Papalotla, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

People dressing traditional costumes dance during the opening of the carnival season in the municipality of Papalotla, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco [ACOMPAÑA CRÓNICA: MÉXICO TRADICIONES]

People dressing traditional costumes dance during the opening of the carnival season in the municipality of Papalotla, Tlaxcala state, Mexico, Jan. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Francisco Guasco

Carnival festivities kick off all over Mexico on Thursday, featuring a celebration of color, music, diversity, tradition and floats.

The week-long festival is one last chance to frolic and feast before the 40-day-long Lenten period, and traditions vary from state to state.