Photo of performers in Mexico's traditional Fuentes Gasca Brothers Circus, which features clowns, jugglers, tightrope walkers and acts like Bulletman and The Death Bubble, as it opens on in the Yucatan capital of Merida on April 20, 2019. EFE-EPA/Cuauhtemoc Moreno

Clowns, jugglers, tightrope walkers and acts like Bulletman and The Death Bubble, whose apparent death-defying danger has the audience gasping, are some of the acts presented by Mexico's traditional Fuentes Gasca Brothers Circus, with more than 80 years of history in the Yucatan capital of Merida.

Every night, the enormous rainproof, fireproof Italian tent opens to the public with a wealth of tradition, quality, magic, bravery, strength and good acts, just as it will in other countries of Latin America.