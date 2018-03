With an exhibition of traditional Mexican embroideries mounted on 30 faceless female mannequins, designer Maria Luisa de Chavez seeks to denounce "the critical situation women face" in a country where seven femicides are registered per day.

"This is a protest against the brutal abuse and denigration of women," Maria Luisa told EFE in her new studio in southern Mexico City, where she had to move after her old studio was damaged during last year's September earthquake.