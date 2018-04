Mexican actor and film director Gael Garcia on the red carpet at the premiere of "Aqui en la Tierra" in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Mexican actor and director Gael Garcia Bernal (c) with the cast of "Aqui en la Tierra" during a press conference in Mexico City, Mexico, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Mexican actor and film director Gael Garcia Bernal will shine a light on his country's current political climate in the series "Aqui en la Tierra" (Here on Earth) ahead of this year's presidential election.

The series, directed by Garcia Bernal, tells the story of Carlos (Alfonso Dosal), a privileged young man pursuing a life of debauchery until the murder of his father, a renowned prosecutor, disrupts his hedonistic existence, the actor said in a press conference on Monday.