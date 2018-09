Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas poses during a photocall for 'Nuestro Tempo' at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 05 September 2018. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas (R) and Mexican actress Natalia Lopez (L) pose during a photocall for 'Nuestro Tempo' at the 75th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 05 September 2018. EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Mexican director Carlos Reygadas said Wednesday all his work is personal but his latest film "Nuestro tiempo" ("Our Time"), which was premiering at Venice Film Festival, was not biographical.

Reygadas and his real-life wife Natalia López play a couple who live in the Mexican countryside, where they work on a farm raising bulls for fighting.