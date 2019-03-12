Mexican film director Guillermo Ivan said in an interview with EFE that the English language is his ally in getting Latinos out of the "fishbowl" with films like "Welcome to Acapulco," his latest and "biggest" production premiering this week.

Ivan, who lives in New York and is also an actor and producer, said that the action comedy, which was made available on demand and through streaming services on Tuesday in the United States, is about an "anti-hero" and reflects his aim of "telling universal stories in English, but with Latino elements."