General view of ceramic works created by the Castillo family of Mexican artisans, who knead clay to infuse it with life, taken during an interview with EFE on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alex Cortes

A member of the Castillo family of Mexican artisans, who knead clay to infuse it with life, shows a handcrafted, hand-painted ceramic during an interview with EFE on Aug. 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alex Cortes

In the land of the Mixtec Indians, a family of Mexican artisans who knead clay to infuse it with life, have crossed borders worldwide with their art.

The handcrafted "Tree of Life" ceramic, their most outstanding sculpture shaped and painted by hand following an ancestral tradition, was the beginning of the Castillo Orta family creating skulls of fire, angels, demons and a legion of ordinary people, others from the afterlife or mythology, and all very much appreciated abroad.