Performers from the dance show 'A passage to Bollywood' participate in the inauguration of the Festival Internacional Cervantino, in Guanajuato, Mexico, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

The dance spectacle "A Passage to Bollywood," mounted and directed by Indian choreographer Ashley Lobo, opened the Festival Internacional Cervantino (FIC), which runs until Oct. 28 in the Mexican city of Guanajuato, with India as the invited country of honor.

The choreography, performed by Lobo's dance company, the Navdhara India Dance Theatre (NIDT), presents a spectacular and colorful wardrobe, a series of energetic and rhythmic dance scenes based on Indian culture, and a collection of songs from films produced in Bombay's studios, known as Bollywood.